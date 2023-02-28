Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is over the moon with the impact of prodigal son Iqraam Rayners. Having left the Winelands club as their record goalscorer in 2020, Rayners re-signed for the Maroons from SuperSport United on the January transfer window deadline day

And to say the 27-year-old has hit the ground running would be an understatement of note, after scoring five goals and providing an assist in just three appearance, firing the Maroons eight points clear of the PSL relegation zone and into ninth on the log. 🎵 𝑶![CDATA[]]>𝒖![CDATA[]]>𝒓 𝒏![CDATA[]]>𝒖![CDATA[]]>𝒎![CDATA[]]>𝒃![CDATA[]]>𝒆![CDATA[]]>𝒓 𝒏![CDATA[]]>𝒊![CDATA[]]>𝒏![CDATA[]]>𝒆. 𝑮![CDATA[]]>𝒊![CDATA[]]>𝒗![CDATA[]]>𝒆 𝒉![CDATA[]]>𝒊![CDATA[]]>𝒎 𝒕![CDATA[]]>𝒉![CDATA[]]>𝒆 𝒃![CDATA[]]>𝒂![CDATA[]]>𝒍![CDATA[]]>𝒍 𝒂![CDATA[]]>𝒏![CDATA[]]>𝒅 𝒉![CDATA[]]>𝒆'𝒍![CDATA[]]>𝒍 𝒔![CDATA[]]>𝒄![CDATA[]]>𝒐![CDATA[]]>𝒓![CDATA[]]>𝒆 𝒆![CDATA[]]>𝒗![CDATA[]]>𝒆![CDATA[]]>𝒓![CDATA[]]>𝒚![CDATA[]]>𝒕![CDATA[]]>𝒊![CDATA[]]>𝒎![CDATA[]]>𝒆 🎵



Iqraam Rayners has netted 5️⃣ goals in just three matches since returning home 🔥#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/2e51EbQHKx — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 26, 2023 Following his brace in Saturday’s 2-1 league win at Richards Bay, Barker says: “Iqraam’s on a great run of form. "He's a quality footballer and an excellent finisher..."



Steve Barker revealed his pleasure at having Iqraam Rayners back at #StellenboschFC 🍇 following the forward's latest goalscoring display. https://t.co/a4zNEBNYvh — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 25, 2023 “He’s scored five goals now in three games since his return.