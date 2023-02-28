Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is over the moon with the impact of prodigal son Iqraam Rayners.
Having left the Winelands club as their record goalscorer in 2020, Rayners re-signed for the Maroons from SuperSport United on the January transfer window deadline day
And to say the 27-year-old has hit the ground running would be an understatement of note, after scoring five goals and providing an assist in just three appearance, firing the Maroons eight points clear of the PSL relegation zone and into ninth on the log.
Following his brace in Saturday’s 2-1 league win at Richards Bay, Barker says: “Iqraam’s on a great run of form.
“He’s scored five goals now in three games since his return.
“He’s a quality footballer and an excellent finisher.
“We’re happy for him and we’re happy for ourselves because it’s very good to have him back.”
Barker will be hoping his ace’s form continues when Stellies host leaders and holders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.