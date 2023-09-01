Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker called on his manne to get some Soweto payback at Athlone Stadium in Sunday’s 3pm MTN8 semifinal against holders Orlando Pirates. Barker was left bitterbek after Wednesday night’s 2-0 PSL defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, having dominated the first half of the game.

But they were made to pay for wasting their kanse when Pule Mmodi fired the visitors into the lead with a 52nd-minute rocket, and after Devin Titus was sent off for a second caution, Christian Saile sealed the deal. Attention turns to Sunday's MTN8 semi final 🧐



🛒 Ticketpro / SPAR outlets#StellenboschFC 🍇 pic.twitter.com/fZQIca8do9 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) August 31, 2023 With Bucs coming to the Kaap after beating Cape Town City 2-0 in the league on Tuesday night, Barker knows they have to learn their lessons. Speaking at post-match press conference after the Chiefs defeat, he says: “We’ve just got to regroup from days like this.