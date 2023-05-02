Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker called on his manne step up in the absence of goalvraat Iqraam Rayners when their record-breaking goalscorer sits out of Tuesday night’s clash against former club SuperSport United. Rayners became the first player to score 50 goals for the club after his brace in Saturday’s 5-2 PSL win over Golden Arrows took him to 51 strikes in 92 appearances.

And Barker says: "When someone gets past that 50-goal mark - 51 in 92 matches - it's massive for a club. "He is in remarkable form since he returned and has been one of the main reasons for our turnaround and hopefully that can continue until the end of the season.

"It's probably not the worst because he gets some good rest."

“It’s probably not the worst because he gets some good rest.” With his Maroons up to sixth in the PSL table ahead of the TUT Stadium showdown with third-placed SuperSport, Barker backs his manne to maintain their good form. He says: “The mood is good and the confidence is high after back to back wins.