Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker believes his maturing young players have helped the team find more consistent results.
The Maroons climbed into the top half of the PSL this past weekend on the back of last weekend’s upset of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.
Having sukkeled in the first half of the season, the team has clicked since the return of Iqraam Rayners from SuperSport United on transfer deadline day.
#DStvPrem Log Standings: pic.twitter.com/0cytopkiIk— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 24, 2023
With his team now challenging for the Nedbank Cup and a place in next season’s MTN8, Barker says: “It does change the dynamics of the season
“We still have four matches in the league - two home, two away - so if we can finish really strong, we can embed ourselves in the top eight
“To go from the bottom three to a Cup semifinal and our position in the league is a testimony to the consistency that we’ve shown.”