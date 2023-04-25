The Maroons climbed into the top half of the PSL this past weekend on the back of last weekend’s upset of Mamelodi Sundowns in the Nedbank Cup quarterfinals.

Having sukkeled in the first half of the season, the team has clicked since the return of Iqraam Rayners from SuperSport United on transfer deadline day.

With his team now challenging for the Nedbank Cup and a place in next season’s MTN8, Barker says: “It does change the dynamics of the season

“We still have four matches in the league - two home, two away - so if we can finish really strong, we can embed ourselves in the top eight