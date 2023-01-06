Stellenbosch star Fawaz Basadien says they must dala what they must to break their five-match PSL winless run at TS Galaxy in Sunday’s 5.30pm showdown. Stellies have just three wins from their 14 PSL games this term, leaving them in 13th on the log with 15 points.

📺 Broadcasted, SS PSL#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/r3Bg6FA6lC — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) January 4, 2023 The leftback says: “With our winless run we must make sure that we approach the game with a positive mindset and must focus on our desire to win the game and not our fear of failure.” A lack of ruthlessness up front has also seen them score just 15 goals this term.

And he adds: ”We have been playing well and creating a lot of chances so this will give us the necessary confidence to get a result. “Hopefully luck will be on our side so that we can snap the winless run.” PSL weekend fixtures

Friday: Swallows v Chippa United, Richards Bay v Sundowns (both 7.30pm). Saturday: Golden Arrows v SuperSport, Marumo Gallants v Maritzburg (both 3.30pm) CT City v Pirates (5.30pm), Chiefs v Sekhukhune (8pm).