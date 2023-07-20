Stellenbosch gave their blessing to 19-year-old rising star Olwethu Makhanya after he sealed a move to MLS side Philadelphia Union on Tuesday night. Makhanya landed a two-and-half deal, with the option of a further two seasons on the back of a meteoric rise last season.

The centreback was thrown into the deep end early last season by coach Steve Barker as an 18-year-old last season during a defensive crisis, making debut in October, signing his first professional deal in January and being named the Nedbank Cup’s best young player following 24 appearances in all competitions. Olwethu Makhanya has penned a heartfelt farewell to Stellenbosch FC after completing a transfer to MLS club Philadelphia Union. #StellenboschFC 🍇 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) July 18, 2023 Stellies CEO Rob Benadie believes Makhanya’s move is testament to the club’s faith in youth. He says: “Stellenbosch FC has made a commitment to providing opportunities for young players to showcase their talent.