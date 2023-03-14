The Maroons reached the last eight of the knockout stages of the Cup for the first time in their history following a ruthless 6-3 win at TS Galaxy on Sunday.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has set his sights on the Nedbank Cup title ahead of Monday night’s quarterfinal draw.

The victory was their fifth win of a six-match unbeaten run that stretches back to their 3-2 PSL derby triumph over Cape Town City.

And while Barker is hoping his team builds on their momentum, he warns them to stay humble.

He says: “It’s important to remain grounded.