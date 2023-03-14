Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker has set his sights on the Nedbank Cup title ahead of Monday night’s quarterfinal draw.
The Maroons reached the last eight of the knockout stages of the Cup for the first time in their history following a ruthless 6-3 win at TS Galaxy on Sunday.
The victory was their fifth win of a six-match unbeaten run that stretches back to their 3-2 PSL derby triumph over Cape Town City.
And while Barker is hoping his team builds on their momentum, he warns them to stay humble.
He says: “It’s important to remain grounded.
“It’s just taking it one game at a time.
“But it’s nice as a club, our fans and our loved ones to advance deep into the cup. It’s exciting. Let’s see what the draw holds and we go all the way.”
Stellies were joined in the draw by holders Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu, Royal AM and Chippa United.