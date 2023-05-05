Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker will roll out his big guns as he shoots for a place in the Nedbank Cup final this Sunday. Barker had witwarm striker Iqraam Rayners unavailable for Tuesday night’s goalless draw at SuperSport United and rested Argentine playmaker Junior Mendieta.

Both are in his planne for Sunday’s 6pm Nedbank Cup semifinal showdown with Sekhukhune United as they look to book a historic final date against either Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, who meet in Saturday’s 3pm Soweto derby semi. Get your tickets for this weekend’s mighty clash at the DC😁



With a vrag second-string players impressing in midweek - including experienced German centreback Lasse Sobiech and young rightback Kyle Jurgens - Barker admits he may have some big calls to make this weekend. He says: "It's nice to have that [selection] headache as a coach.

“There are a lot of decisions to be made before Sunday.” With skipper Deano van Rooyen, leftback Fawaaz Basadien and Devin Titus also playing bit-part roles in midweek and New Zealand international striker Andre de Jong also returning from injury as the hele options. Barker says: “It bodes well for the team