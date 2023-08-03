With Bucs coming to the Danie Craven Stadium this weekend, Barker is planning to maak hulle witbene.

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker issie klaar with strengthening his squad ahead of Saturday’s PSL opener against Orlando Pirates.

Having unveiled seven new additions to his squad ahead of the season, the Maroons boss wants to get the transfer of Kaizer Chiefs winger Kgaogela Sekgota over the line before their showdown with the Soweto giants.

A reminder that tickets are on sale for this weekend's clash against Orlando Pirates.



🆚 Orlando Pirates

🏟️ Danie Craven Stadium

📅 Saturday, 5 August 2023

🕗 20h00

🎟️ 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝟰![CDATA[]]>𝟬 Open Stand / 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝟲![CDATA[]]>𝟬 Grand Stand

Chiefs on Tuesday announced the Bafana Bafana man’s departure and he looks set to join Oscarine Masuluke, Basil Mphahlele, Thabo Moloisane, Ishmael Toure, Anicet Oura, Salifu Colley and Genino Palace in the Winelands.

At Tuesday’s kit launch, Barker told reporters: “It’s positive, it’s likely to happen in the next short while.