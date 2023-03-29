Stellenbosch will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten run when they travel to Johannesburg to visit Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday. Steve Barker’s manne are unbeaten in five matches, winning four and drawing one.

Iqraam Rayners has been at the centre of the Winelands side’s improved performances and will be hoping to continue with his fine goalscoring and creative form. Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!



🏆#DStvPrem

⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Stellenbosch FC

👕First Team

🗓️Saturday 01 April 2023

🏟FNB Stadium

🕞17h30

📺SuperSport PSL 202

🎟R60 - Ticketpro, Spar - https://t.co/nSBHeT3ji1

🎟R220 Family Zone Tickets#Amakhosi4Life #UnityInAction pic.twitter.com/oJwa2UzoDF — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 28, 2023 Amakhosi are on a good run of their own, as they sit in fourth place with three wins in a row. 👉 Sundowns are one win away from a record extending #DStvPrem title.



👉 SuperSport, Pirates and Chiefs are in a three-way tussle for the second CAF Champions League spot.



The final seven matchday will be a treat to watch 👀 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 20, 2023 They won 3-1 when Stellenbosch hosted in October last year. But they face a much-improved side going into this encounter.