Stellenbosch will be hoping to maintain their unbeaten run when they travel to Johannesburg to visit Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.
Steve Barker’s manne are unbeaten in five matches, winning four and drawing one.
Iqraam Rayners has been at the centre of the Winelands side’s improved performances and will be hoping to continue with his fine goalscoring and creative form.
Next Kaizer Chiefs Match!— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) March 28, 2023
🏆#DStvPrem
⚽️Kaizer Chiefs vs. Stellenbosch FC
👕First Team
🗓️Saturday 01 April 2023
🏟FNB Stadium
🕞17h30
📺SuperSport PSL 202
🎟R60 - Ticketpro, Spar - https://t.co/nSBHeT3ji1
🎟R220 Family Zone Tickets#Amakhosi4Life #UnityInAction pic.twitter.com/oJwa2UzoDF
Amakhosi are on a good run of their own, as they sit in fourth place with three wins in a row.
👉 Sundowns are one win away from a record extending #DStvPrem title.— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 20, 2023
👉 SuperSport, Pirates and Chiefs are in a three-way tussle for the second CAF Champions League spot.
The final seven matchday will be a treat to watch 👀
They won 3-1 when Stellenbosch hosted in October last year. But they face a much-improved side going into this encounter.
Antonio van Wyk, Athenkosi Mcaba and Jayden Adams will be back in contention after doing duty with the national U23 team.
Things didn’t go their way with the national team in the Afcon qualifiers against Congo Brazzaville but will hope for a much better outcome at FNB Stadium this weekend.
Both teams are also still in the Nedbank Cup, but avoided each other when the quarterfinal draw was made two weeks ago.
𝘾![CDATA[]]>𝙤![CDATA[]]>𝙣![CDATA[]]>𝙛![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙢![CDATA[]]>𝙚![CDATA[]]>𝙙 𝙁![CDATA[]]>𝙞![CDATA[]]>𝙭![CDATA[]]>𝙩![CDATA[]]>𝙪![CDATA[]]>𝙧![CDATA[]]>𝙚— Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) March 28, 2023
🏆 #NedbankCup
🆚 @Masandawana
🗓 15 APR
🏟 Athlone Stadium
🕢 18H00
📺 Broadcasted, SS PSL Channel 202
🎟 Purchase online at https://t.co/4z5pgkBSCh. Get your ticket for only R60.#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇#WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/THrTO2kxN1
Stellies will host defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns while Chiefs are set to travel to Royal AM.