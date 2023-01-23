Stellenbosch’s PSL troubles deepened on Sunday as they were klapped 4-1 at Orlando Pirates, dropping them into the relegation zone.
Without a win in their last eight matches, the Maroons got off the worst start possible, falling behind afetr just eight minutes as Thabang Monare headed in from a freekick.
Pirates’ second was a gift from Stellies goal keeper Sage Stephens in the 22nd minute, as he rushed out to punch the ball on the edge of the area, but he missed and Bucs captain Innocent Maela capitalised.
☠️ FT || @OrlandoPirates 4 - 1 @StellenboschFC— Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) January 22, 2023
🥅 7' @tmonare4
🥅 22' @Decocr7Maela
🥅 59' @Erasmus_95
🥅 63' Ndlondlo
⚫️⚪️🔴⭐️#Matchday #DStvPrem#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/afYxrvxn7s
After break, Kermit Erasmus claimed his first league goal of the season in the 59th-minute and three minutes later Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo launched a screamer from30 yards. The only positive for the Maroons was 21 year old striker Mervyn Boji’s maiden PSL goal, Coach Steve Barker’s manne host Cape Town City on Friday in a league derby clash