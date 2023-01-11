Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is desperate for the PSL log points when they host bottom club Marumo Gallants on Wednesday at 7.30pm. With his side in 13th place in the 16-team standings on 16 points from 15 games, the veteran boss is describing the game at the Danie Craven as “massive”.

Without a win in their last five outing, they are just three points off the bottom of the table and in danger of being dragged into a regte relegation dogfight.



🏆 #DStvPrem

🆚 @_Marumogallants

🗓 11 JAN

🏟 Danie Craven Stadium

🕢 19H30

📺 Broadcasted , channel TBC

🎟 Purchase online at https://t.co/M2vAX4gCrb or at any Pick ’n Pay Outlet. Get your Grand stand ticket for R40.#StellenboschFC #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/qEYRzmOO9t — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) January 9, 2023 But Barker is hoping his manne can build on their clean sheet from Sunday’s goalless draw at TS Galaxy as they look to turn their season around. He says: “We rolled up our sleeves and got the clean sheet. That was important for us as a first stepping stone to turning things around.

“We have to be difficult to break down and concede silly goals like we have been.” One of those shutouts was against Gallants on the opening day of the season and he’ll be hoping for the likes of young defender Olwethu Makhanya to make his stem dik again after being named Man of the Match on his debut last weekend. Up front, Stellies are also sukkelling, with just one goal for Barker’s manne in their last four matches.