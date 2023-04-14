Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker told his Maroons to go all out for a Nedbank Cup upset when they take on holders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday at 6pm. The Bolanders have been enjoying their run to the quarterfinals, scoring nine goals in the previous two rounds.

But with a place in the semifinals up for grabs at Athlone Stadium this weekend, Barker knows the opposition doesn’t come tougher than the PSL champions. Confirmed dates and kick-off times for the #NedbankCup quarter-finals 👇 pic.twitter.com/ZI9AGGGdcq — Nedbank Sport (@nedbanksport) March 28, 2023 He says: “Once you get to the quarterfinal stage, you have to… really go for it “Obviously, it’s a massive game. But what an opportunity against the reigning champions in Cape Town.

“It goes without saying that we have to play the game to our full potential and execute our gameplan to the best of our ability. He adds: “[Last month’s PSL meeting] was a 1-1 match. I thought on the day, it was a deserved point for us and maybe with a bit of luck we could have gotten more. “But we do expect a full-strength Sundowns squad at the weekend.”

Since being confirmed as PSL winners for a sixth straight season two weekends ago, the Brazilians have failed to win any of their last three a games. And Barker jokes: “We are hoping that they’re not saving too many goals for us this weekend. “We are really excited and must believe we can cause an upset.”