Rayners has been on fire since his January arrival from SuperSport United, scoring five goals in four league matches as the Maroons look to stretch a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions and improve their eighth place in the league standings.

Stellenbosch will be banking on newly-crowned PSL Player of the Month Iqraam Rayners to shoot down Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday at 5.30pm.

Coach Steve Barker could unleash fit-again Venezuelan forward Juan Carlos Ortiz after a lengthy layoff as they look to get the better of ex-ace Ashely du Preez and his fourth-placed Chiefs.

Barker says: “When you’re on a run like this, confidence is high, but the key is never to be satisfied with that. We want to continue that run and finish the league really strongly.

“We must be humble and always be looking for areas to improve. Chiefs are on a good run themselves and playing well. They have goal threats all around.”