Steve Barker’s manne kick off after the World Cup in 10th place in the standings on 14 points from 13 games after an up-and-down start to the season.

Stellenbosch restart their PSL campaign looking up at tonight’s high-flying visitors Chippa United.

Stellies have been struggling to find their feet this season, as the club sold star men Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika to Kaizer Chiefs and releasing a vrag experienced players.

During the recent break, they also let go of captain Rafiq de Goede and Judas Moseamedi.

And Barker’s promising young squad have failed to live up to expectations in the break, finishing bottom of the pile in their inaugural Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS Cup) invitational tournament against winners Cape Town Spurs and Cape Town City two weeks ago.