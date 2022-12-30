Stellenbosch restart their PSL campaign looking up at tonight’s high-flying visitors Chippa United.
Steve Barker’s manne kick off after the World Cup in 10th place in the standings on 14 points from 13 games after an up-and-down start to the season.
Stellies have been struggling to find their feet this season, as the club sold star men Ashley du Preez and Zitha Kwinika to Kaizer Chiefs and releasing a vrag experienced players.
During the recent break, they also let go of captain Rafiq de Goede and Judas Moseamedi.
And Barker’s promising young squad have failed to live up to expectations in the break, finishing bottom of the pile in their inaugural Stellenbosch Academy of Sport (SAS Cup) invitational tournament against winners Cape Town Spurs and Cape Town City two weeks ago.
Full focus for the next one 👀
🏆 #DSTVPrem
🆚 @ChippaUnitedFC
🗓 30 DEC
🏟 Danie Craven Stadium
🕢 17H30
📺 Not Broadcasted
🎟 Purchase online at https://t.co/M2vAX4g4BD or at any Pick ’n Pay Outlet. Get your Grand stand ticket for R40.#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch pic.twitter.com/FFZ88X5m1n
Chippa, meanwhile, arrive at the Danie Craven Stadium for the 5.30pm showdown in high spirits under new coach Morgan Mammila after five wins in their last six matches.
