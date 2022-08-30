Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie has laid the blame for damage to the Danie Craven Stadium at the feet of the PSL after calling a meeting on Wednesday to sort the problem. There was mayhem in the Winelands on Sunday when hordes of Kaizer Chiefs came to see the 12-time MTN8 winners Amakhosi take on the Maroon in their maiden quarterfinal

With the match scheduled for 3pm, kickoff was delayed twice before the action finally got underway at 3.30pm as fans rocked up late and those without tickets damaged the perimeter fences to get in. It was just the beginning of the probleme as some fans stormed the pitch when former Stellies ace Ashley du Preez equalised for Chiefs as the game finished 1-1 and went to penalties. Then after Chiefs won the shootout, there was a full-blown pitch invasion.