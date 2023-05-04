Stellenbosch coach Steve Barker hailed his second stringers, saying they have more than a halwekans of making his Nedbank Cup semifinal team this weekend. The Maroons boss made the hele se changes to his span that helped consolidate their sixth position in the PSL standings with a goalless draw at Caf Champions League-qualification chasers SuperSport United on Tuesday night.

Star playmaker Junior Mendieta was rested and goal ace Iqraam Rayners was unavailable to face his old team, with skipper Deano van Rooyen and Fawaaz Basadien started on the bench. 🚨FULL-TIME SCORE UPDATE🚨



SuperSport United 0 - 0 @StellenboschFC



It all ends level at TUT Stadium. We share the spoils with Stellies#MatsatsantsaUnified | #DStvPrem pic.twitter.com/3LEjA66cdv — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) May 2, 2023 Praising the likes of defensive trio Lasse Sobiech, Kyle Jurgens and Reid Bombay, Barker tells SuperSport: “A clean sheet against [SuperSport] is a big performance, “So I’m proud of players who may not have gotten many starts of late.