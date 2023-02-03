Stellenbosch boss Steve Barker is banking on his returning record goalscorer to fire them up the PSL table, starting on Saturday at Chippa United. Having broken an nine-match winless run with a euphoric 3-2 derby win over Cape Town City after trailing 2-0 last Friday, Stellies got another big boost by re-signing Iqraam Rayners from SuperSport United on transfer deadline day this week.

More info available ➡️ https://t.co/r1jEcKSLbt#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 #WeAreOne pic.twitter.com/ojPF9TegsB — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) February 1, 2023 And Barker know what he’s got in Rayners, who he will hope has a chip on his shoulder this weekend when his 13th-placed side look to close the gap between them and their Gqeberha host - in seventh - to just one point. He tells the club website at the prodigal son’s unveiling on Thursday: “We are delighted to be able to welcome Iqraam back to Stellenbosch,

“He is obviously someone we know well at the Club, and we are looking forward to once again being able to call upon him for his quality, experience and proven goal scoring record.” Meanwhile, Cape neighbour City will be looking to tighten up things at the back and show some consistency after letting their two-goal slip in the derby when they go to third-place SuperSport for a 3pm clash on Saturday. Goalkeeper Darren Keet expects a big threat from Matsatsanta’s new striking arrival Zakhele Lepasa, who joined Gavin Hunt’s manne on loan this week from Orlando Pirates.