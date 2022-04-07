Stellenbosch FC boosted their chances of finishing in the top eight after a well-deserved win over Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday night.

Stellies opened the scoring in the 57th minute as Jayden Adams scored his first league goal. Antonio Van Wyk played a clever pass to the youngster which set him through on goal. He nudged the ball beyond Arrows goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede.

Stellies doubled their lead in the 85th minute through in-form substitute Ashley Du Preez who left two Arrows defenders in his midst before slotting home calmly.

⏱️55' | GOAL 🥅!! Van Wyk puts Jayden Adams through and the young man from Cloetesville scores his first goal in the PSL. What A Moment!#GAFC 🔰 0️⃣ - 1️⃣ #SFC 🍇#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/BggcQ87TIR — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 6, 2022

The first half was a tough and scrappy one as neither side managed to find the back of the net. In form Stellies attacker Juan Carlos Ortiz looked to test the Arrows defence in the opening five minutes but was promptly cut out by Thabani Zuke.

Stellies had their first good opportunity of the game in the 11th minute as Deano Van Rooyen picked out Judas Moseamedi with a cross but the latter directed his effort wide of goal. The Western Cape based side continued to exert pressure on Arrows and just two minutes later Van Wyk found Marc Van Heerden at the back post though the veteran defender could not get enough power on the ball to test Arrows goalie Gumede.

Pule Mmodi did come close to giving Arrows the lead after finding Stellies keeper Sage Stephens off his line but his effort landed on the roof of the net.

Just after going behind, Arrows looked to respond immediately as Themba Mantshiyane sent in some crosses into the Stellies box but Athenkosi Mcaba produced some good defensive work to clear them out.

⏱️85' | GOAL 🥅!! Ashley Du Preez ⚡ gets our second on the night. Sheer pace, one v one and the composure to rattle the back of the net.#GAFC 🔰 0️⃣ - 2️⃣ 🍇 #SFC#StellenboschFC #ProudlyStellenbosch 🍇 pic.twitter.com/qvPnrgP0X9 — Stellenbosch FC (@StellenboschFC) April 6, 2022

Nqobeko Dlamini then struck a shot which missed the target.

Arrows looked to reinforce their attack in the 67th minute as they made a double change bringing on Velemseni Ndwandwe and Michael Gumede for Lungelo Dube and Knox Mutizwa. They came close to scoring four minutes later as Sibiya sent in a cross but Mmodi could not finish as his header was wide.

Arrows will next be in action next Tuesday as they travel to Loftus Versfeld to play against Mamelodi Sundowns. Stellies will next play next week Sunday as they travel to the Eastern Cape to play against Chippa United at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

In the other games played at the same time, Royal AM beat Marumo Gallants 2-0 with Victor Letsoalo and Lesego Manganyi scoring. AmaZulu started their post Benni McCarthy era with a 1-0 win against Baroka FC at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

IOL Sport