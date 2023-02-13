Reports are doing the rounds that French club Racing 92 are in the hunt for Stormers flyhalf Manie Libbok. Libbok, 25, is currently the top points-scorer in the United Rugby Championship with 121 and starred for the Capetonians last year when they won the tournament.

Libbok then went on to make his Springbok debut against France. The DHL Stormers could be tempted into allowing Manie Libbok to move to France if the deal involves a player swap, while the Vodacom United Rugby Championship title holders are searching for a replacement for Steven Kitshoff. https://t.co/jPsU76m2Qc — SA Rugby magazine (@SARugbymag) February 11, 2023 Racing 92 is also the home of former Stormer Warrick Gelant, who according to Sarugbymag, could be used in a proposed player swap deal. In other rumours, it’s also believed that the Stormers are looking to bring in Sharks utility back Aphelele Fassi.