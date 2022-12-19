Kaapse PSL teams stepped up their return to league action the SAS (Stellenbosch Academy of Sports) Cup over the weekend. Hosts Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City were joined by NFD-promotion hopefuls Cape Town Spurs for friendlies at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.

While the top-flight clubs would have been happy to get some minutes in their legs in the one-day event, they were outdone by Spurs, who walked away as champions of the inaugural tournament. 🏆| 𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟬![CDATA[]]>𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟮 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗦 𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗽 𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗱![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝘆 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝘀



Game 1️⃣: 2-2 draw 🆚 Stellenbosch



⚽️ Juan Camilo Zapata

⚽️ Own goal



Game 2️⃣: 1-1 draw 🆚 CT Spurs



⚽️ Jordan Bender



We thank @StellenboschFC for organizing a successful tournament 👏 pic.twitter.com/UPeIO55ehY — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 18, 2022 Stellies and City played to a 2-2 draw, with new signing Juan Camilo Zapata scoring on debut. City and Spurs then played to a 1-1 draw with Jordan Bender and Chumani Butsaka.