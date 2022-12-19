Kaapse PSL teams stepped up their return to league action the SAS (Stellenbosch Academy of Sports) Cup over the weekend.
Hosts Stellenbosch FC and Cape Town City were joined by NFD-promotion hopefuls Cape Town Spurs for friendlies at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday.
While the top-flight clubs would have been happy to get some minutes in their legs in the one-day event, they were outdone by Spurs, who walked away as champions of the inaugural tournament.
🏆| 𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟬![CDATA[]]>𝟮![CDATA[]]>𝟮 𝗦![CDATA[]]>𝗔![CDATA[]]>𝗦 𝗖![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗽 𝗙![CDATA[]]>𝗿![CDATA[]]>𝗶![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝗻![CDATA[]]>𝗱![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝘆 𝗥![CDATA[]]>𝗲![CDATA[]]>𝘀![CDATA[]]>𝘂![CDATA[]]>𝗹![CDATA[]]>𝘁![CDATA[]]>𝘀— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) December 18, 2022
Game 1️⃣: 2-2 draw 🆚 Stellenbosch
⚽️ Juan Camilo Zapata
⚽️ Own goal
Game 2️⃣: 1-1 draw 🆚 CT Spurs
⚽️ Jordan Bender
We thank @StellenboschFC for organizing a successful tournament 👏 pic.twitter.com/UPeIO55ehY
Stellies and City played to a 2-2 draw, with new signing Juan Camilo Zapata scoring on debut.
City and Spurs then played to a 1-1 draw with Jordan Bender and Chumani Butsaka.
And the Urban Warriors took the crown with a 2-0 win over the hosts in the final game of the day against Stellies, with goals from Leo Thethani and Boitumelo Radiopane.
City and Stellies kick off the second half of the season with home games against Royal AM and Chippa United, respectively, on December 30, looking to improve on their 13th and 10th-placed positions.
Spurs are only back in the first division next year.