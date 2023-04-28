Tottenham interim boss Ryan Mason has called on his players to block out the noise as they face a resurgent Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday at 5.30pm. Mason took the reins this week after the sacking of Cristian Stellini following Sunday’s 6-1 humiliation.

Ahead of Thursday night’s baptism of fire against fourth-placed Manchester United, Mason was looking for a reaction to stop seventh-placed Spurs from sliding further down the table. ⏹ The points are shared in north London.#MUFC || #TOTMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 27, 2023 He says: “I’m not going to get drawn into any comments on the past. My focus is on Thursday and Sunday. “I’ve been in football long enough to know things can turn around very quickly.

“So the feeling and the thought isn’t on the whole situation - it’s about how we're going to influence the players and get some positivity back.” Three points on the road 🙌 pic.twitter.com/pdzz0ZWecI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 26, 2023 Meanwhile, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is hoping his sixth-placed side can kap aan after Wednesday night’s 2-1 win over West Ham. He adds: “I want to take something out of the season for next year.