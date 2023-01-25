Cape Town Spurs head coach Shaun Bartlett says he wants to create a “slaughterhouse” atmosphere for visiting teams at Athlone Stadium. It’s an open secret that the Urban Warriors want to get promoted at the end of the season.

Bartlett has emphasized using home advantage and winning the home matches. Updated log after Sunday's matches

Halfway point of the season.#MFChampionship https://t.co/YKda6xhRTR pic.twitter.com/cczcQ6wtOY — The NFD (@the_nfd) January 22, 2023 He tells the Daily Voice: “Nobody must think that they come here and just get points. “Athlone must become a slaughterhouse! Things will not be easy for us away.”

And things can get very untidy away from home with many off-the-field tactics applied and referee being in the spotlight with some shocking decisions expected. “I toiled the players, we have to score four so that we can 4-2 if we have to because what the referees do is something that is beyond our control.” “I’m glad we’re not conceding goals, so we’ve been able to avoid any misfortunes.”

Spurs are up to sixth place now, following another confident 1-0 victory against Magesi. Another DUB in the bag ❤️‍🔥



Onwards and upwards! 💪![CDATA[]]>🏻#CapeTownSpurs#UrbanWarriors#MotsepeFoundationChampionship#OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/O0ntHjolY1 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) January 22, 2023 There’s now just six points between them and the current leaders Polokwane City. They need to keep things going against Uthongathi today at the ‘Slaughterhouse’!

THIS WEEK’S NFD FIXTURES Today: CT Spurs v Uthongathi FC (3.30pm) Friday: Venda v TTM, Platinum City Rovers v Hungry Lions (both 3.30pm)