Cape Town Spurs fans have no doubt that their beloved Urban Warriors will secure direct promotion back to the PSL “promised land”,. Kicking off this Friday at home against Platinum City Rovers, Spurs go into the final four matches of the NFD season in second on the log, tied on 50 points with leaders Polokwane City and Casric Stars in third.

Top spot guarantees promotion, while second and third go to the three-team playoff with the PSL’s second-last finishers. Updated log after Saturday's matches #MFChampionship https://t.co/YKda6xhRTR pic.twitter.com/KhcH8sVT52 — The NFD (@the_nfd) April 8, 2023 Super fans Lesley de Vos and Wayne Philander, though, just see success. Also known as Tom and Jerry among the Spurs faithful, have been through it all over the years with the Ikamva outfit.

From the highs of seeing some of the most talented footballers win trophies with Ajax Cape Town to the downfall and transformation to Cape Town Spurs. The past five years have been extra painful but these two have continued to believe their span will return to “where they belong” among Mzansi’s elite. Philander said that he’s been extra impressed with the “winning mentality” under coach Shaun Bartlett this season.

He tells the Daily Voice: “We can get maximum results in all four of those matches, but it will be extra hard against the next three teams because they are fighting to avoid relegation,” said Philander. While De Vos added: “We’re going to win those two home games, we don’t lose at home. “That loss to Pretoria Callies was just one of those wake up calls we needed from the dream.