Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been released from custody after he was reportedly arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday. New24 quoted the player’s agent, James Adams from In Touch Sports, saying he had been released by the police and was on his way home.

"He is okay, we have been in contact over WhatsApp with Elton and gathering all information and getting a debrief on what happened," Adams said, according to News24. In a statement posted on the agency’s website on Sunday, Adams said: “It is alleged that while on board the plane, a light was damaged. We believe that the incident has been unnecessarily heightened. “Our client however remains compliant with the investigation process and will address this matter with the seriousness it beckons,” wrote Adams.

“We would like to allow the legal authorities to attend to this matter without any undue influence and ask that the public and the press respect the legal process without casting judgment and also request that our client’s right to privacy be maintained.” Mr Elton Jantjies Press Release - by James Adams, CEO of In Touch Sports and Agent to Elton Jantjies. pic.twitter.com/0Bmk8xsfGR — In Touch Sports (@InTouchSports) May 15, 2022 Earlier on Sunday, an SA Rugby spokesperson said they were aware of the arrest, and they were gathering more information and were unable to comment. Jantjies was arrested for allegedly causing “malicious damage to property” during a flight from Dubai to Johannesburg on Sunday morning.