Springbok utility forward Deon Fourie says he hopes playing hooker is “like riding a bike” ahead of the world champions’ second Rugby World Cup match against Romania on Sunday. Fourie was chosen as the third hooker in the Bok squad for their title defence in France - eclipsing Joseph Dweba as the backup to regular starters Malcolm Marx and Bongi Mbonambi.

The 36-year-old, who became the oldest Springbok debutant last year, has never played hooker at international level after switching from the front row to openside flank where he’s excelled for his United Rugby Championship the Stormers. The #Springboks team to face Romania in their second #RWC2023 pool game in Bordeaux on Sunday - more here: https://t.co/aip2LcSPV3 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦![CDATA[]]>🏉#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/CBSZXLQgoI — Springboks (@Springboks) September 13, 2023 Asked about playing hooker (to be updated) against Romania, Fourie says: “In 2014 when I came to France, I came to play hooker. I played hooker here in the first year, second year I was flank, third year I was hooker again, then I moved to flank again. So I was bouncing around between the two. “I’ve never tasted it at Test-match level, that’s the reality. I’ve been training there for two years now with the Boks.

Starting: Bongi Mbonambi. “I’ve been in and out with hooker training, but hopefully it’s like riding a bike. If I get the opportunity to play there I can just jump back on and ride it.” Of what to expect from minnows Romania in their Pool B clash, Fourie says: “You could see it in their first game against Ireland, there were some big hits and especially those first five minutes when they scored that first try, you can see they’re a proud and passionate bunch of guys. It definitely showed in the first game and I think they’ll carry that through all their games. “They’re playing against the previous World Cup champions. They’ll want to prove to themselves and to their country that they still are a good team and they’ve got good players.