Sporting Lisbon will be looking to former Gunner Hector Bellerin to give them some insider info ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League last 16 first leg at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal.
On loan from Barcelona, who he joined at the start of the season after 10 years on Arsenal’s books, Bellerin could give coach Ruben Amorim’s men the edge against the Premier League leaders, but the coach knows it won’t be an easy outing.
Amorim says: “Arsenal are out of this world, they are first in the Premier League.
“But is it impossible to win? I don’t think so and I want my players to believe it.
“It takes a lot of luck, but as we’ve been so unlucky this season it may be that luck is all saved for these games.”
His counterpart Mikel Arteta, meanwhile, wants to continue their good run of form which sees the Gunners atop the Premier League standings.
Arteta says of rotating his team as they look to win a double: “We will try to keep picking the team we believe is the best to win on the day, because if you do something different people will say: ‘Why did you pick this team and we didn’t win in the Europa League?
“We’re going to pick the players that are in the best possible condition, because it’s really important to win the game to be in a better condition to win the next one.”