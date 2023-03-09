Sporting Lisbon will be looking to former Gunner Hector Bellerin to give them some insider info ahead of Thursday night’s Europa League last 16 first leg at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Portugal. On loan from Barcelona, who he joined at the start of the season after 10 years on Arsenal’s books, Bellerin could give coach Ruben Amorim’s men the edge against the Premier League leaders, but the coach knows it won’t be an easy outing.

Amorim says: "Arsenal are out of this world, they are first in the Premier League. "But is it impossible to win? I don't think so and I want my players to believe it. "It takes a lot of luck, but as we've been so unlucky this season it may be that luck is all saved for these games."