The International Cricket Council has changed some of the game’s rules on Tuesday, including banning the use of spit to shine a ball permanently. When the game’s rules were updated two years ago because of Covid-19, spit was banned from being used to shine the ball to help curb the spread of the virus.

BIG CALLS: ICC’s Sourav Ganguly That rule will now stay in effect. Here is what chariman Sourav Ganguly and the ICC announced on Tuesday: Batters returning when caught When a batter is out caught, the new batter will come in at the end the striker was, regardless of whether the batters crossed prior to the catch being taken.

Use of saliva to polish the ball This prohibition has been in place for over two years in international cricket as a Covid-related temporary measure and it is considered appropriate for the ban to be made permanent.

Major changes in the rules in cricket from October 1st. Incoming batter ready to face the ball An incoming batter will now be required to be ready to take strike within two minutes in Tests and ODIs, while the current threshold of ninety seconds in T20Is remains unchanged. Striker's right to play the ball

This is restricted so as to require some part of their bat or person to remain within the pitch. Should they venture beyond that, the umpire will call and signal "dead ball". Any ball which would force the batter to leave the pitch will also be called "no ball". Unfair movement by the fielding side Any unfair and deliberate movement while the bowler is running in to bowl could now result in the umpire awarding five penalty runs to the batting side, in addition to a call of "dead ball".

Running out of the non-striker or "Mankad" dismissal The Playing Conditions follow the Laws in moving this method of effecting a run out from the "Unfair Play" section to the "Run out" section.



Bowler throwing towards striker's end before delivery