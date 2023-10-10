The Proteas will be looking to add some spin to their bowling attack when they face Australia in Lucknow, India, at the Cricket World Cup on Thursday. Following their record-breaking 102-run win over Sri Lanka at the weekend which saw South Africa score the most runs (428/5) in a World Cup innings, captain Temba Bavuma knows their bowlers have to up their game a bit after conceding 326 runs in 45 overs.

Woza Nawe Back The Boys 💪#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/U13oXd7MMs — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) September 27, 2023 Bavuma explains as the Proteas move from New Delhi to Lucknow: “We are happy [with the win], we wanted to win the game and that’s what we did. “With the batting not much can be found fault in. “As for the bowling, we asked for a clinical performance and we probably didn’t get that. “Individually certain guys did come back nicely and will take that confidence into the next game…” Man with a plan: Temba Bavuma.Picture credit: Deepak Malik He adds: “A guy like Kesh [Keshav Maharaj] taking pace off, he was very good. Maybe it’s a case of maybe going to our spin options to add variety to our bowling attack.

“The next game is in Lucknow and there will be different conditions, but the same challenge will be there.” Bringing in Tabraiz Shamsi to face Australia alongside Maharaj, with Aiden Markram possibly turning over a few, might not be a bad idea after the Aussies completely fell apart in their tournament opener against India. Bowled out for just 199 runs, Australia lost six wickets to spin, with India’s Ravindra Jadeja taking 3/28 in 10 overs and Kuldeep Yadav 2/42.