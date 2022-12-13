Australia have hit a helse speed bump ahead of this week’s first five-day Test against South Africa at Gabba, with fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the series. SQUAD: The first of a blockbuster three Test series against South Africa gets underway this Saturday, and the squad is locked in and ready to go 🙌![CDATA[]]>🏻 pic.twitter.com/smQXDqPr8N — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 12, 2022 Hazlewood was not included in the hosts’ 14-man squad ahead of the first of three matches at The Gabba, missing out because of a side strain.

Daai’s nie al nie, the world’s best Test bowler Pat Cummins, meanwhile, is also an injury concern, battling a thigh concern. But while it’s all speed bumps in the Aussie camp, South Africa could unleash yet another gevaarlike fast bowler in Gerald Coetzee at some point in the series. Hattrick: SA’s Coetzee The 22-year-old did his chances of making the team no harm when he took a hattrick in their drawn four-day match against an Australian Cricket XI over the weekend.