Heung-min Son will lead Tottenham Hotspur out of the tunnel for the first time on home soil when they host Manchester United in a Premier League blockbuster on Saturday at 6.30pm. As Tottenham Hotspur Stadium opens its doors for the first time in over 10 years without Harry Kane, who moved to Bayern Munich in the off-season, with another ex-captain Hugo Lloris believed on his to Lazio, Son is ready to be the leading man.

He says: “I learned so many things on and off the pitch from Hugo [Lloris] and Harry [Kane] they’ve been absolute legends. I just want to give everything for the club…” Ready for this weekend’s trip to the capital.#MUFC || #TOTMUN pic.twitter.com/olpT1CDQ0N — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 17, 2023 Former Premier League goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer reckons his countryman and new Spurs coach Ange Postecoglu will bring the best out of the South Korean in front of goal, saying: “I think Ange [Postecoglou] is the perfect recipe for him, I think he’s going to bring the best out of him this season.” Spurs fans will certainly hope so, after relying on goals from defenders Cristian Romero and Emerson Royale in their 2-2 opening weekend draw with Brentford.

On the other side of the pitch, United are also looking for a leading man to step up after they had to rely on defender Raphael Varane’s header to beat Wolves 1-0 in their first match. Upfront: Marcus Rashford.Picture credit: Peter Powell But Marcus Rashford has wysed his bosses that he’s not daai ou, telling former United skipper Gary Neville on The Overlap recently: “Although I feel like centre forward you’ve got less distance to cover to score simple goals, I do prefer left.” Rashford, though, could find himself in the centre and up front again, as United’s new signing Rasmus Hojlund is still nursing an injury.