Cape Town City are thinking of playing their football at Athlone Stadium with Cape Town Stadium’s pitch looking more and more like a sand patch. The Green Point 2010 World Cup venue, which they share with the Stormers, has deteriorated badly since US rock band Imagine Dragons’ concert on February 1.

City have sukkelled to be effective in attack, with coach Eric Tinkler under pressure to get winning results. After Sunday night’s 2-0 PSL victory over Swallows which moved them into the top half of the table, coach Eric Tinkler spoke out about the state of the playing surface. FULL TIME | GET IN! 😁![CDATA[]]>👊



💙 2-0 🐦 #iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/phV7WACmKt — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 19, 2023 Speaking on SuperSport, he says: “This will hopefully help us get on our feet and start playing the brand of football we like to play.

“[Today] we couldn’t do that because of the pitch, you know. The pitch doesn’t help.” Alternative venue: Athlone Stadium is City’s backup The Stormers too have had issues in the past with the conditions underfoot when scrumming. And according to City media manager Julian Bailey, they are making a backup plan.