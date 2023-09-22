Tottenham Hotspur captain Heung-Min Son fired a warning at Arsenal ahead of Sunday’s 3pm north London Premier League derby. Son and Spurs are flying high thanks to an exciting brand of football instilled by new coach Ange Postecoglu.

Despite the departure of talisman Harry Kane to Bayern Munich in the offseason, Spurs have four wins and a draw from their opening five games and have scored 13 goals. Champions League on repeat 🙌



📺 Watch the full match replay of last night's 4-0 win against PSV 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 21, 2023 They go to their bitter rivals Arsenal, who were in Champions League action on Wednesday night, this weekend, with the Gunners boasting the same number of points (13) but having scored five goals fewer. And Son reckons that with Arsenal having to play in midweek, they have a shot at claiming a first win at the Emirates Stadium since 2010.

The Korean ace tells the Evening Standard: “We have had a week to prepare well and I know what it means for the club, the fans and players as well. “It’s going to be a really difficult game but they won’t want to face us at this time… we’re looking forward to this game because it’s the right time to play against them. We’ll have a good game.” On the rise: Martin Odegaard.Picture credit: Neil Hall Son was speaking before the Gunners blitzed PSV Eindhoven 4-0 on their return to Champions League football, with Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard, Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard all scoring.