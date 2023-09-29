After knocking the Eagles out of the League Cup with a 3-0 win at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, Amrabat and his manskappe are ready to do it all over on Saturday at 4pm in a Premier League clash.

Manchester United new boy Sofyan Amrabat is willing to play anywhere to help his span beat Crystal Palace for the second time in a week.

Known for his heroic midfield exploits as Morocco reached the semifinals of the 2022 World Cup last December, the 27-year-old made his full Red Devils debut at leftback, before moving into this regular role later in the match.

Having reunited with his former Utrecht coach Erik ten Hag, the Dutch-born star says: “First of all, when I make a step on the pitch, for me it’s normal that you give everything, that you fight for every metre and give your all for the team.

“But he [Ten Hag] knows me, I know him, I know what he wants and I try to do that at the best [level].”