The permie-injured 28-year-old has spent so much time on the sidelines that he played the last of his 23 Tests for the South African national team back in 2019 – in the World Cup final against England.

Munster’s Springbok lock RG Snyman has landed in the Mother City with his Irish teammates with a helse point to prove.

It’s now four years later and Snyman, who has remained in the Bok frame, is making a late push for inclusion in the squad for this year’s World Cup in France.

Ahead of Munster’s United Rugby Championship final against the Stormers at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday, he tells the Irish Independent: “I’m trying to do what I can each week to get better and I hope the performances I put in now and every moment I get, I want to show I am capable of being back with the Springboks and putting my hand up [for World Cup selection].”

