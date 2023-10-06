Arsenal will go all out at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday at 5.30pm to do what they couldn’t do in eight long years in the Premier League; beat defending champions Manchester City. With the Gunners’ last win against the log leaders coming in January 2015, coach Mikel Arteta’s span has lost their last 12 league meetings against the log leaders.

That is an unwanted club record for a losing streak against a team and should City beat them again, coach Pep Guardiola’s team will equal the Premier League record for the longest winning streak over an opponent. This Sunday. Emirates Stadium. Not to be missed 😤 pic.twitter.com/FXsWNx5MVL — Premier League (@premierleague) October 4, 2023 As it stands, that honour belongs to City, who beat West Brom 13 times between 2012 and 2018 as well as Manchester United, who klapped Wigan 13 times between 2005 and 2011. Arsenal, though, are vol selfvertroue heading into this clash after pushing City hard for the title last season and then also beating them in the Community Shield at the start of the season.