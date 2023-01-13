Dutch Footballer of the Year Cody Gakpo is hoping to recover from a “sloppy” start to his Liverpool career when they tackle Brighton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday at 5pm. In line to make his Premier League debut after signing for the Reds from PSV Eindhoven earlier this month, Gakpo played his first game for coach Jurgen Klopp’s manne in their 2-2 FA Cup third round draw against Wolves last weekend.

And he admits it wasn’t the stuff of dreams, but adds that there’s only one way and it’s up. Preparing for #BHALIV 💪 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 12, 2023 Gakpo says: “For my own game, I think I showed some good moments and some sloppy moments. “So, I can also still improve on those points and keep working and try to help the team as much as I can.”