The Stormers will go all out to complete a grand slam over fellow South African team in the United Rugby Championship when they host the Sharks at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday at 2.30pm. After beating the Bulls home and away, the Lions home and away and the Sharks (46-19) in Durban, coach John Dobson’s defending champions can achieve a rare feat in the Mother City on Saturday.

Unbeaten on their own turf since losing to the Lions in December 2021 - a stretch which has seen them win 14 straight matches at the Green Point venue, hooker JJ Kotze says they aren’t planning on the Sharks spoiling their party. on Saturday A born and raised Capetonian, hooker @jjkotze_ is living his dream of playing for the DHL Stormers and is ready to give his all in the @Vodacom #URC South African derby at DHL Stadium on Saturday. #iamastormer #dhldelivershttps://t.co/eQGUoVxXcP — DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) March 2, 2023 He says in an interview on the Stormers website: “We are a team that has big and ambitious goals. If we can secure the SA Shield and get in a grand slam, so to say, against the SA teams it would be a good stepping stone to reach those goals.” Of their record at home, Kotze adds: “We are pretty proud that people have been calling DHL Stadium a fortress with that winning streak. I never had the privilege to play at Newlands, but did experience being part of the fans and the faithful.

“The vibe and the people; that support just followed us across to the new stadium. The venue doesn’t matter as much as the people that support us. That’s a big driver for the team, seeing people taking time and money out of their pockets to come see us play. It’s a big motivator and helps on Saturdays.” The Stormers smashed the Sharks 46-19 in Durban last month and know their visitors will be hungry to set the record straight on Saturday. Shark alert: Labeeb Levy Skills coach Labeeb Levy explains: “I won’t say it was easy to win over there - it was sweltering hot that day and we did well...