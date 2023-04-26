Injured Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has all but been ruled out of leading South Africa’s World Cup title defence at France 2023. The yster loose forward has reportedly suffered an apparent partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) as well as injured his meniscus on both sides of his knee.

He hurt his right knee early on in the Sharks’ 22-22 draw with Munster in the United Rugby Championship last Saturday. A source close to the matter has revealed that Kolisi has already seen two specialists, one who has recommended surgery, and it is understood that he would see a third on Tuesday for another opinion. Surgery is not an option if Springbok captain Siya Kolisi wants to go to World Cup … So what’s the alternative?https://t.co/01WWhkjujt — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) April 25, 2023 However, the 31-year-old may opt against having surgery to be reg to help his manne defend the crown they won in 2019.

His wife Rachel smeek nog dat jy bid for Siya’s recovery, but even if the former Stormers star makes a miraculous return, he won’t at all be match-fit. An SA Rugby insider told AFP: “Should surgery be recommended and Siya agrees, he will almost certainly not be able to play again this year “The alternative is to let the injury heal and that could take about four months, meaning he would be out of action until September.”