It was Siya Kolisi who sparked a hele Stormers reunion at the Sharks when he lured fellow Springboks and ex-Kapenaar Eben Etzebeth to Durban. Kolisi, 31, swapped the Stormers for the Sharks in 2021 and then brought his big pal Etzebeth from Toulon in France.

According to another former Stormer and Springbok prop Vincent Koch, he was then wysed by Etzebeth to join the Durban reunion. 🚨 OFFICIEL ! Vincent Koch va rejoindre @SharksRugby 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/1TvJBdwsC6 — Stade Français Actu (@Sf_actu) March 22, 2023 Having confirmed his signing for the Sharks on Wednesday, Stade Francais’s Koch, 33, explains: “Eben got lured by Siya Kolisi and I got lured by Eben. “Mates from the Springboks made my decision much easier.”