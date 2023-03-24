It was Siya Kolisi who sparked a hele Stormers reunion at the Sharks when he lured fellow Springboks and ex-Kapenaar Eben Etzebeth to Durban.
Kolisi, 31, swapped the Stormers for the Sharks in 2021 and then brought his big pal Etzebeth from Toulon in France.
According to another former Stormer and Springbok prop Vincent Koch, he was then wysed by Etzebeth to join the Durban reunion.
🚨 OFFICIEL ! Vincent Koch va rejoindre @SharksRugby 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 pic.twitter.com/1TvJBdwsC6— Stade Français Actu (@Sf_actu) March 22, 2023
Having confirmed his signing for the Sharks on Wednesday, Stade Francais’s Koch, 33, explains: “Eben got lured by Siya Kolisi and I got lured by Eben.
“Mates from the Springboks made my decision much easier.”
Koch left the Stormers in 2016 for a contract in England with Saracens. He left to join Wasps last summer but never actually got to play for them as the club was taken into administration in October.
In the fall-out, he took up an offer to join Stade Francais in the Top 14 for the remainder of this season.