Kolisi’s participation at the World Cup in France later this year depends on how long it takes him to return from an operation to repair a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) as well as an injured meniscus.

Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi has given an injury update after he underwent knee surgery, amid reports that his national-team career is over.

He went under the knife on Friday, while his wife Rachel received the yster loose forward’s National Order of Ikhamanga award at an awards ceremony in Durban.

The Boks and Sharks captain updated fans on social media, saying: “Op went well, the hard work starts now. Thanks for all the prayers, messages and support.”

The 31-year-old former Stormers hero is set to join French club Racing 92 after the World Cup, and according to Rapport, a clause in his contract may prevent him from playing for the Boks during his time in the Top 14.