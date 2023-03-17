France are hoping for a miracle at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday at 7pm when unbeaten log leaders Ireland hosts a struggling England team in the Six Nations. Victory for England, who the French annihilated 53-10 last weekend, coupled by zero log points for the Irish could see Les Bleus hold on to their crown for one more year.

Heading into the final round of northern hemisphere international rugby action this weekend, Ireland have 19 log points followed by France with 15. Fired up for #SuperSaturday⚡#AwakenAnticipation pic.twitter.com/udFXdBSncX — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 14, 2023 If the French bag a bonus point win at home against fifth-placed Wales (on five points) on Saturday at 4.45pm, they will leapfrog Ireland with an overall tally of 20 points. Should the Irish, who have a 20-point points difference advantage over France, then lose to England (fourth on 10 points) without a bonus point, Les Bleus will be crowned champs.