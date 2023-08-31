Manchester City ace Erling Haaland is targeting more goals after being named PFA Player of the Year for the 2022/23 season. Tuesday night’s accolade completed an awards treble for the Norwegian striker after also scooping the Premier League Player of the Year and Footballer Writers’ Association (FWA) Player of the Year award in an incredible debut season in English football.

Haaland was voted as the best by his peers after scoring a record 36 goals in a Prem season and 12 more in the Champions League as City won the European treble. PFA Young Player of the Year, that's our Bukayo ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fUZTDFvvVg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 29, 2023 Shortlisted with club teammate Kevin de Bruyne and World Cup winner Lionel Messi for the Ballon d’Or in October, the 23-year-old warns he is just getting started. Speaking from the gala event in Manchester on Tuesday, he says: “Of course, it’s nice and it’s a big honour for me to win this.

“We have to keep building on this to keep getting that quality into this season as well.” Young gun: Bukayo Saka.Picture credit: BukayoSakab7 twitter He was joined in the PFA Team of the Year by City teammates De Bruyne, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Rodri as they look to continue their perfect start to the Prem season in Saturday’s trip to in-form West Ham. The other big winner on the night was Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka, who was named PFA Young Player of the Season after helping the Gunners to a runners-up finish in the league.

He was joined by teammates Aaron Ramsdale, Martin Odegaard and William Saliba in the team of the season, with ex-Tottenham star Harry Kane and Newcastle rightback Kieran Trippier rounding out the team. Partying shot: Harry Kane.Picture credit: Friedemann Vogel PFA TEAM OF THE YEAR Goalkeeper: Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)