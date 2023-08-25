Defending Premier League champions Manchester City were boosted by the contract extension of Bernardo Silva ahead of their trip to Sheffield United on Sunday at 3pm. Linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona, with some reports suggesting that the 29-year-old was desperate for the move to go ahead, Silva has now signed until 2026.

Of signing a new deal at unbeaten City, Silva says heading into their third league game of the season: “Winning the treble last season was extremely special and it’s exciting to be part of a squad where there is such a hunger and passion. .@BernardoCSilva has extended his contract at City until 2026! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/lGyZ4I3lI0 — Manchester City (@ManCity) August 23, 2023 “Success makes you want even more, and this Club gives me that opportunity to keep on winning. “I love the manager, my teammates and the fans and hope we can share even more great memories in the coming years.”