Ruben van Heerden believes the key to a successful professional rugby career is playing at the Stormers and that’s why he wants to sign a long-term deal with the Cape franchise. After joining Exeter Chiefs in England from the Sharks at the end of last season, the 25-year-old failed to adjust to life in England and when the Stormers came calling earlier this year to sign him on a short-term deal as an injury replacement, he didn’t hesitate once.

The former Affies and Bulls youngster found more than he bargained for in the Mother City. Stormers loanee Ruben van Heerden is in talks to make his move to Cape Town permanent. The Exeter Chiefs second-rower has been enamoured with the Stormers environment under head coach John Dobson since arriving in January | #URC @Sbu_Mjikeliso. https://t.co/3a3gew2vuR — News24 Sport (@Sport24news) March 22, 2023 He explains: “Off the field I’ve been loving every moment being at the Stormers. It’s a special environment and a culture that I want to be a part of. My heart wants to stay here, my wife enjoys Cape Town, I think she would love to stay in Cape Town. “I’ve been loving and enjoying every moment here and I can see myself staying at the Stormers for a long time.”

His performances on the field has led to talks being opened over a long-term deaI. In recent years, under coach John Dobson, the Stormers have become a place where journeyman found a home - think Manie Libbok as the best example. Honest: Coach John Dobson Van Heerden is walking a similar path - via the Bulls, Sharks and also overseas - and asked why players tend to find their feet in the Mother City, he says: “It’s interesting to see players coming in and flourishing. It really is a special environment, I used to hear about it but now that you are on the inside, you can actually feel it.

“We don’t have any egos in the team, everyone really gets along. We’ve got a good blend of experience and younger guys, the game plan everyone buys into and the management (everyone) just gells. In an environment like the Stormers you can’t not flourish. “Having coaches who are up front and honest in what they do, you want to give your best for a coach like that. “You want to go above and beyond the call of duty. A happy player is a good player, I’m happy in the environment and all credit goes to the coaching staff. Keeping a squad of 50 players happy is a tough task and they are doing it.”