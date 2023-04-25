Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola are out to end Arsenal’s Premier League title dream in Wednesday night’s “final” showdown. Holders City welcome faltering league leaders Gunners, who they trail by five points with two games in hand.

Win that game and treble-chasing City will all but shatter Arsenal's hopes in the final straight. Looking to secure a hattrick of league titles this season, the Catalan says: "Wednesday is a final against a team that has been the best team in England so far and is five points ahead of us. "I know even though they have drawn the last three games, the way they play in big, big parts of the game, it is almost difficult to stop.

"It's a massive, important game for us. We know winning will give us a step to putting it completely in our hands. "The Premier League is 11 months working, working, working. And we want to take this opportunity." Arsenal have drawn their last three games, coughing up six points in the process.