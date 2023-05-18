The Manchester United takeover saga took another turn after a late “take it or leave it” world-record bid from Qatar. Self-proclaimed Red Devils fan Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani on Tuesday made a huge £5.5bn bid out of the blue as he looks to blow his competitors out of the water.

The bid is the Qatari royal’s fourth attempt to persuade current owners the Glazers to sell to him and comes after the third and final round of bidding ended on April 28. Sheikh Jassim has now made another increased bid — as always, it's for 100% of Manchester United, will clear all debt and includes a separate fund directed solely at the club and community. 🚨![CDATA[]]>🔴![CDATA[]]>🇶![CDATA[]]>🇦 #MUFC



Sources guarantee this is significant increase over the initial proposal. pic.twitter.com/xLaNiPCBp8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 16, 2023 At that time British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos group looked in pole position to take the reins at Old Trafford. The Ineos bid reportedly values United at £6bn and offers the unpopular Glazers a “partial” stake for a maximum period of four years.

Rival: Brit Jim Ratcliffe Sheikh Jassim, however, wants full control and according to reports is ready to splash the cash now. According to reports, the 44-year-old is making big offers, including instantly wiping out the club’s debt - of around £536m. Also on his agenda is upgrading the Theatre of Dreams, after United’s famous Old Trafford ground was snubbed from the UK and Ireland’s joint-bid to host the Euro 2028 - despite being the second-largest stadium in England.

En dis nie al nie. He has promised to back coach Erik ten Hag in the transfer market to get United competing for the Premier League title again next season. With the Glazers having put the club up for sale in November last year and a bid expected to be accepted next week, the new development is set to draw the saga out even longer now. Demands: The Glazers brothers UNITED TAKEOVER TIMELINE

November 22, 2022 - The Glazers announce plans to sell. February 17, 2023 - Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim make their first bids. Mid-March, 2023 - Parties met with New York consultants Raine Group to broker deals with the Glazers.