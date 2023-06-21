Cape Town Spurs coach Shaun Bartlett is “ectastic” after being rewarded with a two-year extension for promoting the club back to the PSL. But the 50-year-old warns that the harde werk starts now.

Just a week ago, Bartlett completed the back-breaking task of gaining promotion via the playoffs after missing out on the first-division title on the final day of the season. A club statement on Monday night announced: “Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further two years.” Cape Town Spurs are pleased to announce that Shaun Bartlett has extended his contract for a further 2 years. We wish Shaun all the best for the new season.🛡️💪![CDATA[]]>🏼 #CapeTownSpurs #UrbanWarriors #PSL #OURYOUTHOURFUTURE pic.twitter.com/kDR2iNk0S1 — Cape Town Spurs FC (@CapeTownSpursFC) June 19, 2023 And Bartlett tells the Daily Voice: “I’m delighted with the hard work that went into our successful promotion bid and I’m ecstatic with the signing of the extension with Cape Town Spurs.

“We’ve achieved our goal, but the hard work starts now.” Spurs CEO Alexi Efstathiou adds that they will give the former Bafana Bafana star the backing to flourish as the club returns to the big time and “write his own story”. Supportive: Alexi Efstathiou. He tells club’s website: “Shaun has done an incredible job and we believe he can continue to do so. When the drive in a person for success comes within, then it is inevitable that the goal will be reached.