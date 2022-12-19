Powell’s span, packed with Springboks, didn’t enjoy the best of starts to the match and trailed 13-9 at the break.

Huge win for @leinsterrugby , while it was much closer in Bordeaux as @SharksRugby made it 2️⃣ from 2️⃣ 👏 #HeinekenChampionsCup extended highlights ➡️ https://t.co/IDN4FU2wp2 pic.twitter.com/k0HMLj5bQm

Sharks mentor Neil Powell says his manne proved that it is possible to win in France, after beating Bordeaux Begles 19-16 in their Champions Cup clash on Friday.

But they flipped a switch in the second half to score 10 unanswered points, as they powered their way past their hosts.

Powell says of the victory: “It was a great win for us. Ever since we knew that we were going to have to come here to Bordeaux, everybody told us how difficult it is to win away in France.

“And we saw in this game just how much of an impact the home crowd can have on their team’s performance.”