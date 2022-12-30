The Sharks have won five games in a row across all competitions and with a host of Springboks due to return to their side for Saturday 4.45pm derby clash with the Bulls in Durban, they are favoured to lengthen their winning streak.
The Sharks’ last loss was the cataclysmic reverse to Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC) back in November, a result that cost coach Sean Everitt his job, but since that 35-0 humiliation, they have won in both the Heineken Cup and the URC.
With Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi and Ox Nche will all back after sitting out last week’s 37-10 win over the Lions, boss Neil Powell says: “It’s always going to take a team effort but the Springboks do make a difference. It’s great to call on their experience and the standards they bring.”
TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT
Your Vodacom Bulls team to take on the Cell C Sharks on NYE

WEEKEND’S URC FIXTURES
Tonight: Edinburgh v Warriors (9.35pm)
Tomorrow: Zebre v Benetton (2.30pm), Sharks v Bulls (4.45pm), Stormers v Lions (7pm).
Sunday: Cardiff v Ospreys (5pm), Scarlets v Dragons, Ulster v Munster (both 7.15pm), Leinster v Connacht (9.35pm).