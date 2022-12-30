The Sharks have won five games in a row across all competitions and with a host of Springboks due to return to their side for Saturday 4.45pm derby clash with the Bulls in Durban, they are favoured to lengthen their winning streak.

The Sharks’ last loss was the cataclysmic reverse to Cardiff in the United Rugby Championship (URC) back in November, a result that cost coach Sean Everitt his job, but since that 35-0 humiliation, they have won in both the Heineken Cup and the URC.